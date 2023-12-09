Amanda Bynes Launches New Podcast, First Episode with Tattoo Artist

Play video content Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast / Spotify

Amanda Bynes is back in the spotlight after years of being away -- 'cause she's got a new podcast out ... and the first episode features her playing the role of host/interviewer.

The ex-child star -- who was placed in a conservatorship for years before it came to an end in 2022 -- is leading up the new media venture alongside a friend of hers named Paul Sieminski. Their pod is aptly titled ... 'Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.'

Here's just a snippet of their first episode, which was just released Saturday. It features a sit-down with a L.A.-based tattoo artist named Dahlia Moth ... whom AB has known for years.

Now, this episode is roughly 26 minutes ... so go listen to the full thing if you want. Right from the outset though, you can hear Amanda introducing herself and her co-host ... as well as their guest, and she jumps right into the questions they wanna ask, somewhat abruptly.

As we went through the rest of it ourselves, we couldn't help but notice that Paul tends to do most of the heavy lifting in terms of questions -- with Amanda jumping in here and there.

It's interesting to digest ... frankly, this might be one of the first times folks are hearing Amanda's voice in a while, y'know ... since she's been out of the public eye for a minute. Since leaving Hollywood, she's focused her attention elsewhere ... including fashion school.

Of course, she's also had struggles -- including recent ones (post-conservatorship) that have seen her been hospitalized for a time. She's out now though, and seems to be doing better.