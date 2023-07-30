Amanda Bynes Checks Into New Inpatient Mental Health Center, Working On Herself

Amanda Bynes is ditching outpatient care and going back to inpatient ... and this time she's trying a new mental health treatment center as she continues to work on her illness.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Amanda checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County at the beginning of July, nearly a week after checking out of a Los Angeles area mental health facility for outpatient treatment

We're told Amanda wanted more of a therapeutic place to live rather than living by herself at her L.A. apartment ... and felt she needed more help than the outpatient treatment was providing.

Our sources say Amanda was introduced to this center in Orange County through her last treatment center, and she likes how she's able to be around a medical team, therapists and other patients, because it provides social interaction and company ... as opposed to being on her own.

Plus, we're told Amanda's receiving a higher level of care at the inpatient center than she was in an outpatient setting ... she's in residential treatment getting 24/7 care, while also taking part in daily therapy sessions and activities to help her develop skills to use when she leaves the center.

Our sources insist it was Amanda's decision to check into this new facility ... which is a running theme with her.

TMZ broke the story ... Amanda called cops June 17 to report she was in distress and felt she could harm herself. Police responded with a mental health specialist who determined Amanda needed to be placed on a psych hold ... and she spent time in a psychiatric facility before briefly moving to outpatient care.

Our sources say there's no time frame on how long Amanda will be in this new facility ... it's dependent on when she feels ready to leave and be on her own again.