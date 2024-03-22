Amanda Bynes Turned Down 'Quiet on Set' Interview, Didn't Watch It

Amanda Bynes isn't interested in talking about her child star past -- especially for the doc about Nickelodeon -- because she simply didn't have a bad experience ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … both Amanda and her parents -- Rick and Lynn -- were approached about telling their stories on "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," but we're told they all opted not to participate.

Our sources say Amanda -- whom we're told did not watch the documentary -- declined to sit for an interview on account that she felt she just didn't have anything to share that would further their cause. In other words, she didn't go through what the 'QOS' subjects did.

On the contrary, our sources tell us Amanda is grateful for what she was able to do with her Nickelodeon start -- as we're told she acknowledges that it launched her career back then.

As for her parents ... our sources say they're private people and wanted to stay out of the spotlight for this. Unlike Amanda, we're told they actually watched the documentary and were both saddened and disgusted by the allegations.

But again, we're told the family unit as a whole hadn't experienced what these other child actors did while at the network ... which is why it didn't make sense for them to sit for it.

As we all know, Amanda starred on "The Amanda Show" from 1999 to 2002 alongside Drake Bell -- who revealed he was abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck. Peck was credited on some episodes of 'TAS' as well.

Some of Drake's former costars -- like Josh Peck who also appeared on "The Amanda Show" -- have come out in recent days ... saying they watched the documentary and are lamenting the horrors their costars claim they dealt with.

BTW ... one of the 'Quiet On Set' episodes focuses heavily on Bynes, including how she was discovered at the Laugh Factory in the mid-90s -- so, it does seem a little odd that Amanda isn't interested in peeping the series at all ... especially since she's a focal point in it.

Of course, it goes without saying ... Amanda's been through her own personal saga -- conservatorship, etc. -- and in the aftermath of that, it's clear she wants to leave the past in the past and focus on other ventures ... including her burgeoning cosmetology career.