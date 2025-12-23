Amanda Bynes Reveals How Much Weight She's Lost on Ozempic Journey

Looking for an update on Amanda Bynes’ Ozempic journey? You’re in luck ... she just dropped one herself, hopping on IG to gush about how much progress she’s made.

The former child star shared a recent snap of herself out in L.A. -- admitting she usually hates pap pics -- but this one of her rocking a white tee and ripped blue jeans hit different for her, proudly revealing she’s down 28 pounds.

Amanda explained she kicked things off at 180 pounds and is now down to 152 ... adding, "I know I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me!"

All in all, it’s great to see Amanda feeling good about her progress ... especially after starting Ozempic back in the summer and setting her sights on 130 pounds. At this rate, she’s clearly well on her way!