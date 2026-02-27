Amanda Bynes Continuing With Ozempic Journey, Wants to Lose 30 More Pounds

30 More Pounds to Go ... for Ozempic Dream Bod!!!

Amanda Bynes is already turning heads with her weight loss -- but don’t get it twisted, she’s not done yet!

Sources close to Amanda tell TMZ she’s dropped from 180 pounds down to 151 ... and she’s aiming to lose another 30 to hit what she calls her dream body.

We’re told the weight’s come off strictly due to Ozempic -- no hardcore gym grind -- and because of the GLP-1 drug, she’s eating way less than before.

This has never been a secret transformation ... Amanda's been pretty open about the whole journey on social media ... and clearly, it's something that's working for her.