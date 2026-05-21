Britney Spears Talked About Mom Killing Bicyclist During DUI Arrest

Britney Spears threw some shade her mom's way during her arrest for DUI ... mentioning how her mom killed a bicyclist in 1975 -- and claimed she later tried to kill her too!

The pop star talked to cops about Lynne during her traffic stop on March 4 ... when an officer told her that if she were to kill someone while driving intoxicated, she could be "charged with murder."

Britney replied, "Yes, sir, I know. My mom accidentally killed a man on a bike ... but I never did that before."

In case you're wondering ... Britney's not mistaken -- Lynne wrote about the experience in her 2008 memoir 'Through the Storm' ... admitting to hitting and killing 12-year-old Anthony Winters while rushing her brother to a hospital in Kentwood, Louisiana.

Spears asked why her mother seemingly got away with "everything" -- then went on to say her mom tried to kill her, too ... possibly referring to the years-long conservatorship Britney was in until 2021.

Later, Britney and the officer bickered over whether she understood something he said ... before she told the cop she was "dumb" and told him not to take advantage of her dumbness.

As you know ... this interaction ended in Britney's arrest -- and, today, we learned Britney allegedly admitted to taking both Adderall and Prozac on the day of the DUI.