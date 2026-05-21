Britney Spears Took Three Minutes To Pull Over During DUI Arrest, on Video

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Slow to Stop During DUI Arrest

Britney Spears took more than 3 minutes to pull over once she was hit with police lights during her DUI arrest ... and the wild moment was all captured on highway patrol cameras.

In the alarming CHP footage, obtained by TMZ, it took Brit several beats to pull over once she knew she was being stopped ... because she turned on her blinker.

In the footage, it looked like Brit had room to pull over on the side of the highway, but she kept going ... until she did finally stop -- but it sure looks like she was partially in the lane.

When they finally made contact ... Britney allegedly told cops she'd taken Prozac and Adderall on the day of her shocking DUI arrest and told an officer she could drink four bottles of wine and still take care of him ... this according to the police report.

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Takes DUI Plea Deal After Rehab Stay

As we reported ... Britney reached a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this month, which resulted in them dropping the DUI charge. The charge was reduced to a "Wet Reckless" -- reckless driving involving alcohol.