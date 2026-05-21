Britney Spears Allegedly Told Cops She Took Adderall, Prozac on Day of DUI Arrest

Britney Spears allegedly told cops she'd taken Prozac and Adderall on the day of her shocking DUI arrest and told an officer she could drink four bottles of wine and still take care of him ... this according to the police report.

An officer detailed Spears' March 4 arrest in great detail in the report starting from when he says he saw a car crossing into another lane multiple times before he turned on the sirens to pull him over.

Play video content Video: Dispatch Audio Claims Britney Spears Was Swerving in Car Before Arrest Broadcastify.com

According to the report -- first obtained by Us Weekly -- when Spears finally pulled over after the officer says she initially did not react to his emergency lights, he smelled the "distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

The officer says he asked Spears if she'd been drinking ... to which he says she told him she'd had one mimosa several hours earlier but could handle her liquor.

The officer says she told him, "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I’m an angel." She allegedly followed that up by claiming her intoxication level was a 0 out of 10.

Britney allegedly told cops she'd taken several different prescription drugs on the day of her arrest ... including Adderall, Prozac, and Lamictal -- a mood stabilizer and anticonvulsant.

The officer says Britney experienced frequent mood swings during the arrest -- going from "confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant." He also says she seemed to slip into a British accent at times.

The officer says Spears submitted to two breathalyzer tests ... and blew .05 and .06 -- below the legal limit of .08 in California. However, the officer says he requested a Drug Recognition Evaluation ... which dispatch audio we obtained back in March confirms.

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Takes DUI Plea Deal After Rehab Stay

As we reported ... Britney reached a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this month which resulted in them dropping the DUI charge. The charge was reduced to a "Wet Reckless" -- reckless driving involving alcohol.

As part of the deal ... Spears was put on probation for 12 months and cannot possess drugs without a valid prescription.

Spears checked into rehab shortly after the arrest ... though she ended up checking out after just three weeks. Sources told us those close to her wanted her to stay in for more than a month. We were told she was happy, healthy and centered after rehab.