Britney Spears Spotted for First Time Since Finishing Rehab, See Pics

Britney Spears is kicking her feet up after going to rehab ... and it looks like she's not taking any chances following her DUI charge.

The pop star was spotted Thursday being chauffeured around Westlake Village and Calabasas the day after finishing her rehab stint.

Our sources tell us Britney checked out of rehab on Wednesday and was back home by Wednesday night ... the day before she was officially charged with DUI for her March arrest, when she was allegedly driving under the influence.

As you can see, Britney is riding shotgun in a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon ... and she's got her feet over the dash, seemingly pressed against the windshield.

We're told Britney is doing well after spending 3 weeks in rehab ... and she's happy, healthy, centered and, perhaps most importantly, clean and sober.