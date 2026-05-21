Jeff Probst Blows Major Challenge Result During Live 'Survivor 50'

Play video content Video: Jeff Probst Accidentally Reveals Challenge Outcome on ‘Survivor 50’ CBS

Jeff Probst definitely wants to bury his head in the sand on some far-away island ... because he made a major mistake during last night's live "Survivor 50" finale.

Spoilers ahead!!!

The longtime host totally blew it in a critical moment of the game ... accidentally revealing the loser of the fire-making challenge ... thereby making them the last castaway to take part in the jury.

Rizo Velovic was the castaway in question ... and Probst let the cat out of the bag just as they were about to cut to a commercial -- everyone stunned by the flub.

The poor host looked like a deer in headlights ... realizing what he just did ... and the show quickly cut to ads as he asked producers, "What just happened?"

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Probst did his best to tell viewers how the mistake occurred ... and tried to laugh off the moment ... saying in part, “I love doing live television."