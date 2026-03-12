Jeff Probst Says 'Survivor' Could Run for Another 50 Seasons

Play video content TMZ.com

"Survivor" is currently in its 50th season, but Jeff Probst told us the show may only just be getting started!

We caught up with the reality show host Wednesday at LAX ... where he admitted he thinks the program has a lot of life left. Like so many fans, we've been on the edge of our seats watching this landmark season, so we had to ask ... could "Survivor" last another 50 seasons?

"It's a great format," Jeff, who's 64, answered. "I'll probably be long gone into the ground, but somebody else can take over."

But don't expect Jeff to relinquish his hosting duties anytime soon. The word "retirement" just doesn't seem to be in his vocabulary.

He said, "Somebody's gonna have to pull me away from it."

As far as this season goes, Jeff says he thinks fans will enjoy it all the way to the end.