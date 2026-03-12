Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jeff Probst Says 'Survivor' Could Run for Another 50 Seasons

Jeff Probst 'Survivor' Could Go Another 50 Seasons!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
031126 jeff probst kal
I'M NOT GOIN' ANYWHERE!!!
TMZ.com

"Survivor" is currently in its 50th season, but Jeff Probst told us the show may only just be getting started!

We caught up with the reality show host Wednesday at LAX ... where he admitted he thinks the program has a lot of life left. Like so many fans, we've been on the edge of our seats watching this landmark season, so we had to ask ... could "Survivor" last another 50 seasons?

Famous 'Survivor' Contestants Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Famous 'Survivor' Contestants Launch Gallery
Getty

"It's a great format," Jeff, who's 64, answered. "I'll probably be long gone into the ground, but somebody else can take over."

But don't expect Jeff to relinquish his hosting duties anytime soon. The word "retirement" just doesn't seem to be in his vocabulary.

He said, "Somebody's gonna have to pull me away from it."

'Survivor' Cast -- Then And Now!
Launch Gallery
'Survivor' Cast ... Then And Now! Launch Gallery
Getty

As far as this season goes, Jeff says he thinks fans will enjoy it all the way to the end.

Watch the interview to find out which contestants Jeff ranks among his personal favorites.

Related articles