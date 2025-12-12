'Traitors' Carolyn Wiger Wants 'Survivor' Champ Yam Yam to Stop Partying

Play video content TMZ.com

Pep talk from Carolyn Wiger ... she says a fellow "The Traitors" and "Survivor" contestant she's best friends with needs to cut back on his party lifestyle ... and we got her delivering Yam Yam Arocho a strong message.

Our photog caught up with Carolyn at LAX today, and she was on the phone telling Yam Yam he needs to get his s*** together and stop partying if they want to collab.

We asked Carolyn about her passionate plea, and, after catching her breath, she explained she was sharing some wisdom from her own life with Yam Yam.

The guy won "Survivor" season 44 and is on the upcoming fourth season of "Traitors" ... but as far as Carolyn is concerned, he's surrounding himself with the wrong crowd, and it's holding him back from reaching his full potential.

Carolyn and Yam Yam are pretty close -- a quick glance at their social media pages will back that up -- and she says she's not worried about Yam Yam and drugs ... she just wants to see him level up. ICYDK ... Carolyn's a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, and she's been sober for 16 years.