Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dylan Efron Flaunts Rippling Muscles in Series of Hamptons Pics

Dylan Efron Heats Up the Hamptons ... Glistens in Tiny Tank Top

By TMZ Staff
Published
Dylan Efron Rocks Abs in the Hamptons
Launch Gallery
Hampton Hottie Launch Gallery
Instagram / @dylanefron

Dylan Efron hadn't been to the Hamptons before a recent trip ... but, it looks like he fit the area perfectly -- showing off his ripped bod and big smile in a new Instagram post.

The brother of Zac Efron certainly looked a lot like him in these photos ... hanging out on a boat around golden hour with a big grin on his face.

dylan efron instagram sub 2
Instagram / @dylanefron

He's catching some rays in a small white tank top ... letting the sunlight frame his face.

In other pics, he loses the shirt entirely ... going for a dip which highlights each ab in his impressive six-pack.

Dylan Efron The Hamptons 1
Instagram / @dylanefron

The 'Traitors' winner also shared a pic from a huge outdoor dinner with a long table ... an outing the Kennedys might've enjoyed as a group back in the day.

Dylan Efron Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Dylan Efron Hot Shots Launch Gallery

DE captioned the post, "first trip to the Hamptons, i get it" ... and, we just know the folks in the area will be begging him and his hot bod to return!

Related articles