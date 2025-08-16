Dylan Efron Flaunts Rippling Muscles in Series of Hamptons Pics
Dylan Efron Heats Up the Hamptons ... Glistens in Tiny Tank Top
Dylan Efron hadn't been to the Hamptons before a recent trip ... but, it looks like he fit the area perfectly -- showing off his ripped bod and big smile in a new Instagram post.
The brother of Zac Efron certainly looked a lot like him in these photos ... hanging out on a boat around golden hour with a big grin on his face.
He's catching some rays in a small white tank top ... letting the sunlight frame his face.
In other pics, he loses the shirt entirely ... going for a dip which highlights each ab in his impressive six-pack.
The 'Traitors' winner also shared a pic from a huge outdoor dinner with a long table ... an outing the Kennedys might've enjoyed as a group back in the day.
DE captioned the post, "first trip to the Hamptons, i get it" ... and, we just know the folks in the area will be begging him and his hot bod to return!