Tyrese Haliburton's Fiancée Jade Jones' Friend Dies During Bachelorette Party

Tragedy struck a bachelorette party hosted by Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée, Jade Jones, in St. Barts earlier this month ... when one of her friends, Makenzi Kern, died at 26 years old.

TMZ Sports is told Kern passed away unexpectedly from health complications ... and the family does not suspect that foul play, drugs, or alcohol contributed to her death.

We're told the family is distraught by the loss.

According to an obituary, Kern was "surrounded by her closest friends on a once in a lifetime trip to St. Barthelemy Island" when she passed. It also praised Kern's approach to life -- being a silly and goofy soul that "could brighten everyone's spirits when she was around."

Additional details surrounding Kern's death remain unclear at this time.

Kern and Jones were teammates on the Iowa State cheerleading squad ... and remained close over the years.

Iowa State is where Jones met Haliburton, who was a star for the Cyclones before jumping to the NBA in 2020.

We're told Kern passed away on June 8 -- around the time the group was slated to return to the United States and two days after her birthday.

Prior to Kern's death, Jones shared pictures from the trip ... saying, "hopped on a flight to cloud 9."

Kern was included in several group shots ... showing everyone enjoying their time together in preparation for Jones' wedding day.