Bunnie XO Posts Sexy Lingerie Snap Amid Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie XO isn't wasting any time showing how freaking hot she is ... dropping an insane thirst trap right before we first reported Jelly Roll filed for divorce.

Bunnie shared the sexy photo on social media Monday night ... she's wearing some skimpy, pink lingerie and showing off her curves and tattoos.

Jelly Roll's estranged wife captioned the snap ... "She's getting her sparkle back."

Bunnie posted the photo shortyl before we broke the news of her split ... Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May in Tennessee ... and we're told the split was a mutual decision.

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She also shared a video of her lip-syncing to Nickelback's "How You Remind Me," specifically the verse, "It must have been so bad ... 'cause living with me must have damn near killed you." Ouch.

Jelly Roll met Bunnie in 2015 before he hit it big ... and while she was a sex worker. The couple walked down the aisle in August 2016, and he lists the date of separation as May 9, 2026.