Bunnie XO Shares Gnarly Footage of Facelift

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Bunnie XO finally underwent the facelift surgery she's reportedly been planning for years ... and now she says she looks like Bert Kreischer!

The popular podcaster was just joking, of course, as the swelling and bruising are only temporary. As a matter of fact, Bunnie's surgeon, Dr. Daniel Gould, said she'll be looking like her 20-year-old self again in no time.

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Gould posted, "When you’re operating on younger patients who already look good, you have to be really thoughtful and careful in order to deliver a result that’s consistent with their anatomy."

He continued ... "What I do is not artistry it’s actually the opposite. I’m just following the anatomy on the inside so that it’s almost impossible to make you look weird or tight or pulled."