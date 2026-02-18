Bunnie Xo Says She Told Jelly Roll About Penis Improvement Before Howard Stern
Bunnie Xo Jelly Roll Knows How I Feel About His Junk!!!
Bunnie Xo's angle on Jelly Roll's dangle couldn't have surprised him, she says ... because she's told him about his weight-loss-induced penis growth to his face.
We caught up with the podcaster and YouTube personality Wednesday in New York City after she appeared on "TODAY" to plug her new memoir "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic" ... and we had to ask about her dishing on Jelly Roll's maple log during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday.
Bunnie tells us it's nothing she hasn't said to her man's face ... and, she thinks he loves that she told the world -- because that's just Bunnie being unapologetically herself!
We also asked if she misses the old Jelly Roll with all his cushion for the pushin' ... watch the clip all the way through to hear what she's got to say.
Looks like there's no secrets with this couple ... and we imagine Jelly doesn't mind all the extra attention fans will be paying his package!