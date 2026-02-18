Bunnie Xo Says She Told Jelly Roll About Penis Improvement Before Howard Stern

Play video content TMZ.com

Bunnie Xo's angle on Jelly Roll's dangle couldn't have surprised him, she says ... because she's told him about his weight-loss-induced penis growth to his face.

We caught up with the podcaster and YouTube personality Wednesday in New York City after she appeared on "TODAY" to plug her new memoir "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic" ... and we had to ask about her dishing on Jelly Roll's maple log during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday.

Play video content The Howard Stern Show / SiriusXM

Bunnie tells us it's nothing she hasn't said to her man's face ... and, she thinks he loves that she told the world -- because that's just Bunnie being unapologetically herself!

We also asked if she misses the old Jelly Roll with all his cushion for the pushin' ... watch the clip all the way through to hear what she's got to say.