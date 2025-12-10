Jelly Roll Tells Joe Rogan He Used to Be So Fat, Sex Was Like Playing Twister

Play video content Joe Rogan Experience

Health isn't the only reason Jelly Roll knew he had to lose weight ... in an interview with Joe Rogan, the rapper said his size made it nearly impossible to get it up for his wife.

The artist used to tip the scale at more than 500 pounds, before his drastic slim-down, and on the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Jelly Roll admitted ... "I couldn't even get aroused I was so big."

And don't think for a second his wife, Bunnie XO, had anything to do with it.

Jelly Roll bragged, "Dude, I married a big-tittied, blonde, beautiful woman."

While Bunnie's beauty often seemed to provide the antidote to what ailed him, Jelly Roll revealed even when he could get erect he was "having to play Twister to have sex."

"Left foot here, right foot on the X," Jelly joked. "Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something."