Jelly Roll Shows Off Epic 200lbs Weight Loss After Landing In Sydney

Here’s some fitness inspo for ya -- Jelly Roll’s showing off a brand new bod after dropping 200 pounds ... and damn, dude’s lookin’ good.

Peep these snaps of the superstar -- Jelly Roll landed in Sydney Tuesday for his "Down Under" tour ... and after going from 540 lbs to 357, the guy was basically rocking a whole new stage persona!

He kept it simple in a black hoodie and pants -- which only made that slimmer frame pop even more... cruising through the airport looking all kinds of happy and healthy.

Jelly’s transformation didn’t happen overnight -- it’s been years in the making. Back in 2023, he promised to clean up his habits and lock into a solid wellness routine... and by Jan 2024, he was already lacing up for a 5K.

It was back in April this year at Pat McAfee’s "Big Night Out" event where Jelly proudly revealed his epic drop to 357 lbs.