Jelly Roll Shows Off Epic 200lbs Weight Loss After Landing In Sydney
Here’s some fitness inspo for ya -- Jelly Roll’s showing off a brand new bod after dropping 200 pounds ... and damn, dude’s lookin’ good.
Peep these snaps of the superstar -- Jelly Roll landed in Sydney Tuesday for his "Down Under" tour ... and after going from 540 lbs to 357, the guy was basically rocking a whole new stage persona!
He kept it simple in a black hoodie and pants -- which only made that slimmer frame pop even more... cruising through the airport looking all kinds of happy and healthy.
Jelly’s transformation didn’t happen overnight -- it’s been years in the making. Back in 2023, he promised to clean up his habits and lock into a solid wellness routine... and by Jan 2024, he was already lacing up for a 5K.
It was back in April this year at Pat McAfee’s "Big Night Out" event where Jelly proudly revealed his epic drop to 357 lbs.
Tons of hard work, determination and grit went into it ... and from the looks of it, he’s happier, healthier, and better off than ever.