Jelly Roll's Wife Flashes Him at Hockey Arena, on Video

Jelly Roll's wife is showing love for her favorite hockey player -- her husband, that is ... 'cause she flashed him at an arena in a wild video.

Bunnie XO shared a clip to her Instagram Friday from inside Bridgestone Arena -- home of the NHL's Nashville Predators ... where she's standing next to the glass boards and Jelly Roll's hanging on the ice.

In the clip, Bunnie shouts to get JR's attention ... and, when he finally looks over, she lifts up her hockey jersey to show her man the pucks she's hiding under her shirt!

Roll looks excited about his wife's actions ... cracking up and hyping her up after she let it all hang out.

Bunnie played Wheeler Walker Jr.'s hit song "Drop 'Em Out" over the clip ... a song all about doing exactly what Bunnie XO did -- freeing the nipple!

She's already responded to any criticism she may receive online in her caption by telling all the "Karens" out there that her husband's very proud of her -- no matter what they think.

Worth noting ... it's not clear when this clip was shot. Jelly Roll's a big Preds fan and was even honored with his own bobblehead back in March -- but, we don't know if this clip was taken that day before fans arrived or on a different occasion.