Jelly Roll Joined By Lainey Wilson, Flavor Flav at First Responders Concert

Jelly Roll wasn't the only music star who wanted to thank L.A. first responders at the Rose Bowl Saturday night ... he brought some superstar pals with him too -- like Lainey Wilson, Marshmello and Flavor Flav.

The singer-songwriter's "Jelly Roll & Friends" show for the first responders took place Saturday night ... and, JR's friends showed up in full force to entertain the firefighters and others who fought the wildfires that ravaged the region last month.

Check out the clips ... Jelly Roll brings Lainey Wilson up for a few songs -- and tells her he thinks she's going to win her second Grammy Sunday night. Her album "Whirlwind" is nominated for Best Country Album.

Wilson tells him she hopes so too ... before telling him she wouldn't wanna be anywhere else but performing with him Saturday night.

Late on, Marshmello took the stage -- hyping the crowd up and asking them to put up their phones to light up the event.

As we told you ... Saturday night's event wasn't a fundraiser -- 'cause Jelly didn't charge anyone for entrance. This was purely a "thank you" to first responders that he decided to do out of the goodness of his heart.

It capped off a busy week for the superstar who also performed at FireAid -- the benefit concert to help rebuild the devastated regions of Los Angeles -- Thursday night alongside a series of other major stars.

BTW ... at Jelly Roll's Saturday show, Flavor Flav went from rapper to preacher -- giving a small sermon about showing love for people of other races and cultures and praising the Good Lord.