Travis Barker to Perform With Jelly Roll at FireAid Concert

Travis Barker Will Join Jelly Roll Onstage for Set ... At FireAid Benefit Concert!!!

Famed drummer Travis Barker will take the stage to surprise concertgoers at tonight's FireAid concert to help raise money for victims of the L.A. wildfires ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Blink 182 tell TMZ … in a surprise appearance, Travis will play drums during Jelly Roll's set at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

We're told ... Blink was one of the first bands to volunteer to participate in the benefit concert, but the group had to pull out because of an issue with one of its members.

But have no fear ... Blink 182 has already announced their own fire relief concert at the Hollywood Palladium, which is slated for Feb 13.

For tonight's show, some of the most famous names in music will perform at 2 venues --the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, also in Inglewood.

Among the stars hitting both stages ... Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Rod Stewart, Sting and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Jelly Roll is also holding his own special show this weekend, with unnamed "friends" ... as we told you yesterday, he's set to perform Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, specifically for first responders and their families, no general admission. It's not a fundraiser -- it's to thank all the first responders who've worked tirelessly to battle the deadly wildfires.

