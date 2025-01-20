Rolling Loud Wildfire Concert Raises $25K for L.A. Ahead of Pop-Up Benefit

The FireAid Benefit Concert isn't the only show raising serious dough for victims of the California wildfires ... Rolling Loud is doing its part thanks to a pretty profitable pop-up concert.

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the cofounders of Rolling Loud, have organized a benefit concert in Florida to help people impacted by the destructive wildfires in SoCal ... and they tell TMZ Hip Hop the event is already sold out, raising $25K just through ticket sales.

Per Matt and Tariq, the raised funds are going to be directly donated to GoFundMe's official Wildfire relief page ... which has already brought in over $4 million.

From the looks of it, the Rolling Loud Wildfire Concert is gonna be quite the show, too ... with a lineup featuring a number of prominent FL rappers -- including Ski Mask the Slump God, DJ Scheme, Luh Tyler, Pouya, 1900Rugrat, Robb Bank$ and Danny Towers.

They're all set to hit the stage at Kemistry in Miami ... which has a capacity of 900, so, you know the place is going to be bumpin'.

Matt and Tariq don't plan to stop there, however ... as more money will be raised when the Loud Aid Livestream goes down on Thursday. Oh, and there's "Rebuild L.A." merch for sale, too ... and the proceeds are donated to Anti-Recidivism Coalition's Firefighter Fund.

As Matt and Tarqi see it ... L.A. has given Rolling Loud and the Hip Hop industry so much, it's important to rally around the city amid this tragedy.

For those wondering what the benefit concert means for Rolling Loud California 2025 -- don't panic, the festival is still scheduled for March ... with a portion of all ticket sale profits also going to relief efforts.

