Lil Baby Performing 'California Breeze' at FireAid Benefit Concert
Lil Baby 'California Breeze' Goin' Up At FireAid This One's For You, L.A.
Lil Baby is adding one of his biggest hits to his setlist for his upcoming gig at a benefit concert for folks who lost everything in the L.A. wildfires ... and there's a California connection.
Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Lil Baby will perform his 2022 hit "California Breeze" at FireAid.
Lil Baby is the only hip-hop artist who has been booked for FireAid so far ... and he's currently got the No. 1 album in the country, "Wham" ... so he's a big addition.
Baby's got tons of tracks to choose from here and "California Breeze" will be a special dedication. The song went platinum and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
L.A.'s been an important destination for Lil Baby throughout his career -- he shot the music video for "California Breeze" near the Pacific Palisades -- and he's got a lot of love for the city.
Katy Perry and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the headliners for FireAid ... and it's a good bet they will perform their California anthems too.