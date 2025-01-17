Lil Baby Performing 'California Breeze' at FireAid Benefit Concert

Lil Baby is adding one of his biggest hits to his setlist for his upcoming gig at a benefit concert for folks who lost everything in the L.A. wildfires ... and there's a California connection.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Lil Baby will perform his 2022 hit "California Breeze" at FireAid.

Lil Baby is the only hip-hop artist who has been booked for FireAid so far ... and he's currently got the No. 1 album in the country, "Wham" ... so he's a big addition.

Baby's got tons of tracks to choose from here and "California Breeze" will be a special dedication. The song went platinum and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

L.A.'s been an important destination for Lil Baby throughout his career -- he shot the music video for "California Breeze" near the Pacific Palisades -- and he's got a lot of love for the city.