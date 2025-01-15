L.A. Wildfires Claim 25 Lives, Burn 40K Acres, Continue to Blaze as High Winds Return

The Los Angeles wildfires have left thousands of people displaced, businesses charred, and entire neighborhoods obliterated ... and they're not even fully contained yet.

According to the latest updates ... the highest red flag level of high winds and fire conditions, labeled a “Particularly Dangerous Situation,” was declared by the National Weather Service Wednesday.

The Palisades Fire, which has destroyed massive chunks of the famed coastal community, currently stands at 19% containment -- after burning nearly 24,000 acres.

Schools, restaurants, and homes -- including ones belonging to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Jeff Bridges, Anna Faris, and Miles Teller, among others -- have been reduced to ash in the week since the fire first sparked.

The Eaton Fire, which has ravaged the neighborhoods of Altadena and Pasadena, has made more headway ... as 45% of the blaze is currently contained.

The impact is still immense, however ... with more than 14,000 acres burned -- causing destruction to places of worship, senior living homes, and other community buildings.

In total, over 40,000 acres have burned across the region, at least 25 people have died, and more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed ... and sadly, the numbers could still possibly rise.

While LAFD and others are working round the clock to battle the stubborn infernos, the city remains on alert ... given the Santa Ana winds are set to peak again Wednesday, bringing hurricane-strength gusts.

Residents of Los Angeles are rallying around the victims, however ... with A-list Angelenos chipping in for a planned benefit concert, dubbed FireAid.

As we reported ... the benefit show will be going down at the end of January at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

We've been told more than 50 artists and bands have asked to participate ... but there's currently only 24 slots available. Organizers are trying to add slots to the concert, though ... so, expect the biggest and brightest names to be in attendance when it goes down.

Celebs are also shelling out serious dough to help wildfire victims, with the likes of Barbara Corcoran, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Marshmello, and Sofia Vergara all donating to different GoFundMe fundraisers ... helping the site bring in a whopping $100 million in relief money already.

Paris Hilton has also been giving back in the wake of losing her home, like so many others ... appearing at donation centers in L.A. and doing her part.