Over $100 Million Raised on GoFundMe for L.A. Wildfire Victims, Celebs Pitch In

Folks have donated nine figures to victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires thanks to online crowdsourcing ... with some of Hollywood's biggest names among those opening their wallets.

TMZ has learned GoFundMe has raised more than $100 million to directly support families, communities and businesses who have lost everything in the fires.

We're told the money is also going to non-profits like World Central Kitchen, Salvation Army and Baby2Baby ... who are providing critical aid to impacted residents.

Several celebrities helped GoFundMe reach the milestone ... including Barbara Corcoran, who organized a GoFundMe for the Tahitian Terrace Mobile Home Park in Pacific Palisades and contributed $50,000.

Other celebs who have donated to GoFundMe fundraisers for fire victims include ... $10K from Arnold Schwarzenegger, $45K from Marshmello and $20K from Sofia Vergara.