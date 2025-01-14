Jessica Simpson Lists Los Angeles-Area Home Amid Separation, Wildfires

Play video content BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson is determined to unload her L.A.-area home amid troubles in her marriage and the ongoing wildfires plaguing the region ... so much so, she's significantly slashed the price.

Here's what we know ... the singer listed her Hidden Hills, Calif. residence for $17.9 million earlier this week -- days before she confirmed her separation from husband Eric Johnson and as wildfires across the city began threatening her star-studded neighborhood.

Jessica, who purchased the 7-bedroom property from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for $11.5 million in 2013, first listed the mansion for $22 million back in September 2023 ... but there weren't any serious takers during the months it was on the market. So, she pulled the listing last August.

It seems Jessica's rocky start to 2025 has inspired her to relist the property again ... this time with a noticeable $4-million-plus price cut. InTouch was first to report the re-listing.

We're sure the pop star's recent wildfire evacuation played a factor in her decision to sell, too. Jessica took to her Instagram Stories last week and shared a pic of smoke overtaking her backyard.

At the time, she said her family -- including kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5 -- "stayed as long as we could."