Jessica Simpson Steps Out for Family Dinner, Eric Johnson Skips Out

Jessica Simpson stepped out with almost all of her relatives for a celebratory dinner ... but one family member was noticeably absent -- her husband, Eric Johnson.

Check it out ... the singer hit the town in Los Angeles Wednesday night, as she stepped out for a 16th birthday party honoring nephew Bronx at Beverly Hills hot spot Mr. Chow.

Jessica was joined by a number of her loved ones, including sister Ashlee Simpson, brother-in-law Evan Ross, ex-brother-in-law Pete Wentz, dad Joe Simpson, and mom Tina Ann Drew, among others ... so, it was eyebrow-raising when EJ was nowhere to be found.

Play video content BACKGRID

Photogs caught up with the Simpson family outside the restaurant, and Jessica was tight-lipped when asked to comment on her personal life ... but did credit her kids for keeping her looking young.

This outing comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of Jessica and Eric's marriage ... with all signs pointing to a split.

As TMZ previously reported, JS sparked breakup speculation when she posted a cryptic Instagram post to her feed ... where she teased a music comeback, which she called "an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Sources with direct knowledge later told us ... people from Jessica's inner circle reached out to L.A. divorce attorneys, claiming the pop star was unhappy in her marriage and wanted out.

Amid this update, Eric emerged in Los Angeles without his wedding ring on ... seemingly following in Jessica's footsteps, as she hasn't been seen with her ring on in some time.