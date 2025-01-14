Upcoming Benefit Concert For L.A. Wildfires Gets Overwhelming Response From Artists, Bands

The upcoming benefit concert for Los Angeles wildfire victims will be exciting, engaging and will raise a ton of money ... and big-name artists and bands are clamoring for a chance to help out.

TMZ has learned ... there's been an outpouring of interest from musicians who want to get involved ... so much so, organizers are expanding the scope of this event.

We're told more than 50 artists and bands have asked to participate ... and right now, there are only 24 slots ... though organizers are trying to add slots to accommodate the overwhelming response.

The benefit concert, dubbed FireAid, was first announced as being held at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA ... but our sources say it will also be held at The Forum ... which is just down the street. That's how big this is getting.

We're told the performances will also be live streamed.

The full lineup is still being finalized and we don't have any names right now ... but we're told all of the performers are based in Los Angeles.

We do know Taylor Swift and Beyoncé -- two of the biggest acts in music -- will not be involved ... but that's fair, considering they aren't really rooted in L.A. despite having homes here.

There's a huge pool to draw from and this concert is going to be HUGE ... and it's going to help lots of folks who are starting from scratch.

Thousands have been displaced by the Palisades and Eaton Fires and Los Angeles is now tasked with rebuilding over 12,000 structures lost in the inferno.

People lost their homes, their businesses, their cars and basically all of their possessions in the fire ... and the rebuilding effort will be massive.

So too will this benefit concert.