Jay Leno Compares LAFD Wildfire Camp to a 'Military Operation'

Jay Leno is determined to do what he can to help the Los Angeles firefighters combatting the ongoing wildfires in the region ... comparing their efforts to a "military operation."

The celebrated comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, where he revealed his mission to help feed the dedicated first responders who are putting their lives on the line to tackle the stubborn infernos plaguing the City of Angels.

While Jay joked these firefighters can really eat, he made it clear he was happy to be of service ... especially after witnessing the conditions they are facing.

As JL put it ... the relief effort set up is a "well-organized, military complex" and looks similar to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan -- a U.S. military base before troops evacuated in 2021.

He added ... "L.A. Fire, I'm not just saying this, they really are the best fire department in the world. 'Cause there's almost no other place that has to deal with an emergency like this where, all of a sudden, 100-mile-an-hour winds -- right now."

Jay compared the strong winds mixing with the flames to a blowtorch ... emphasizing just how dire it is for these brave men and women.

He concluded ... "To have heaven and hell in the same place is the weirdest thing I've ever seen."

