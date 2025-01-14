Paris Hilton Helps Reunite L.A. Wildfire Victims With Their Cat

Paris Hilton is putting on her cape to help Los Angeles wildfire victims in more ways than one ... donating more money and reuniting one family with their lost pet.

Paris helped the Pasadena Humane Society reunite a cat displaced by the deadly Eaton Fire with her family, who lost their home in the blaze.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The feline was found after the fire destroyed entire neighborhoods in Altadena and Paris visited the kitty at the Pasadena Humane Society and asked her legions of fans to help find the cat's owner.

Paris put the word out and it looks like it helped ... because the shelter told her Tuesday the kitty had been reunited with its family.

Unfortunately, the family doesn't have a house right now so the cat's still living at the shelter ... but at least the family knows where she is.