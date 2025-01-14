Karen Bass' Haters Are Misguided, Says Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts

Play video content TMZ.com

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has an enthusiast vocal ally in her corner amid the backlash over her response to the wildfires -- and it’s none other than the mayor of Inglewood, a city that adjoins L.A.

We caught up with James T. Butts, and he blasted Bass' critics as "misguided" -- and even went on to praise her as one of the most conscientious, confident elected officials he's ever seen.

Check out the clip ... Butts dives into why he believes Bass is excelling in an impossible situation, highlighting the lack of resources she's had to navigate while proving her leadership chops.

As we know, many are frustrated with Bass' response to the wildfires -- including celebs like Khloé Kardashian, who didn’t hold back, calling Bass a "joke." But others, like Butts, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Kym Whitley, are standing by her.