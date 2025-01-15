Danny Trejo Calls Out Kim Kardashian for Pushing Causes During Wildfires

Danny Trejo is sending a stern message to his celebrity peers, including Kim Kardashian -- stop using the Los Angeles wildfires to push your own causes!!!

The actor tells TMZ ... he doesn't believe now is the time for Hollywood's elite to get on their respective soapboxes to peddle different causes ... especially since brutal blazes are burning across the region right now.

Play video content TMZ.com

As he sees it ... helping the victims should be the sole focus -- even if many celebs, such a Kim, are well intended.

He calls out the SKIMs founder in particular ... after she chose to speak out about the low wages inmate firefighters are receiving as they put their lives on the line.

Danny takes issue with Kim making this situation "political" ... and he highlights the inmates combatting the fires are receiving other gains for their service.

Danny -- who notably worked as a firefighter during his time behind bars -- explains the inmates, who volunteer to be incarcerated first responders, get time knocked off those sentences.

Kim's argument is simple: the inmates are "heroes" ... only getting paid $1 an hour to fight the massive blazes. That meager amount hasn't changed since 1984 ... and an agreement to raise it $5 an hour was shot down just before these blazes broke out. She wants that remedied.

Danny says for these convicted criminals, a reduced sentence is what they care about.

He points out that most of the money made by inmates will go toward their restitution … so, it's unlikely they'll see a lot of it even if they did get more dough.

Play video content TMZ.com

Danny also has a pointed message for any potential arsonists out there ... if someone is responsible for any of these monstrous infernos, rest assured they'll have a tough time behind bars.

Play video content TMZ.com