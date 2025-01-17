The Weeknd Donates $1 Million for L.A. Wildfire Relief

The Weeknd is stepping up in a big way … dropping $1 million to support L.A. firefighters and residents caught in the chaos of the raging wildfires.

The singer is teaming up with his XO Humanitarian Fund and World Food Program USA … directing his donation to the LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, and the L.A. Regional Food Bank to bolster relief efforts.

This is just the latest move from The Weeknd amid the crisis … he also pulled the plug on his January 25 concert at the Rose Bowl.

He also shared the release date for his sixth studio album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," would be pushed back a week to January 31.