Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

The Weeknd Makes History With 21 Songs Surpassing a Billion Spotify Streams

The Weeknd Spotify History Made!!! ... 21 Jams Surpass a Billion Streams

the weeknd spotify record breaking
Getty Composite

The Weeknd has something else he can be thankful for this holiday season ... as the superstar artist just hit another impressive career milestone!

A few days ago ... Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, had 21 songs hit 1 billion streams on Spotify ... becoming the first artist to ever obtain the mind-blowing feat.

the weeknd sub 2 getty
Getty

“Lost In The Fire” was the latest needle drop to reach the milestone ... the track being The Weekend and Gesaffelstein’s second collab to achieve the 1B mark on the platform.

101124 The Weeknd Performance Photos Getty 9
Getty

And, if that was not enough to toast to on Thursday ... The Weeknd was nominated for several Billboard Music Awards -- including Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.

101124 The Weeknd Performance Photos Getty 8
Getty

The BBMAs are Dec. 12 ... but who knows what he'll have accomplished by then!

Cheers!

related articles