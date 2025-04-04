Post Malone Cozies Up to Girlfriend Christy Lee for Paris Date Night

Post Malone is falling in love overseas ... The "I Had Some Help" hitmaker looked smitten with his girlfriend Christy Lee as they dined at a top-tier steakhouse in Paris Thursday evening.

Check out the snaps ... Post isn't too shy for some PDA as he leans into his new girlfriend, making her smile from ear to ear. She even goes in for a little smooch at one point. The couple seemed absolutely head over heels and unconcerned about being spotted.

The pair dined at Beefbar, a high-end steakhouse with roots in Monte Carlo that serves a Japanese wagyu filet for nearly $200.

An eyewitness spotted the loved-up couple around 11:30 PM local time ... and even tells TMZ they kissed throughout their "very intimate" date.

The source says Post dined on Japanese beef and enjoyed some red wine with his lover ... who apparently complained of a headache during their evening out.

After their PDA-filled dinner date, Post and Christy exited the fine dining spot hand-in-hand and entered a black vehicle. He showed chivalry is still alive by helping his boo into the car. Awww.

Play video content JUNE 2022 The Howard Stern Show/SiriusXM

We broke the news last month -- the musician ended his engagement to the mother of their child near the end of 2024 ... and has been all about Christy this year.