Travis Scott Playing Coachella 2025, Joins Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Green Day

Travis Scott's finally playing the gig that's been 5 years in the making -- he's secured a special guest spot at Coachella 2025 ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge of the festival's next lineup tell us Travis will hit the stage Saturday night for what will mark his first time back at Coachella since 2017 -- not that he and the concert organizers haven't tried several times to get him back there since then.

Trav was originally supposed to be a headliner in 2020, but the COVID pandemic shut that down. Then, the make-good was scheduled to happen in 2022 -- but the Astroworld tragedy happened in Houston in late 2021, so he was taken off the lineup.

He's joining a stacked slate of performers, too -- Post Malone already announced he's headlining with the coveted Sunday night slot -- but we've also confirmed Lady Gaga and Green Day will be the other headliners.

When Travis played in 2017 he was a sub-headliner, but we're told he'll be the closing act for Saturday night at the renowned festival.