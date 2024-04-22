Lana Del Rey's Coachella Set Ran Long, Sparks $28K Fine

Coachella weekend 2 wrapped up on a low note, financially speaking, as the music festival is facing a $28,000 fine over Lana Del Rey's set.

A rep for the City of Indio, where Coachella takes place, tells TMZ ... the singer's show went over 13 minutes on Friday night. Might not sound like THAT bad of an infraction, but it's enough to trigger the hefty fine.

Lana's weekend 2 set featured 19 songs in total ... including a surprise performance from Camila Cabello, who performed her new single, "I LUV IT."

However, we're told this is the only fine from the music festival's 2 weekends ... so, overall, the Coachella organizers probably see this as a win.

The $28K is a huge difference from last year's curfew violations, which resulted in $117,000 in fines. Similarly, in 2022, the festival's 2 weekends -- plus 1 weekend of Stagecoach -- resulted in the city handing out $61K in fines.

Still, from what we've been told, this year's event was noticeably less rowdy than previous years.

As TMZ previously reported ... weekend 1 was down 20% in arrests and down 43% in citations.

Yet, this might have something to do with the lackluster ticket sales for this year's event. There were loads of Coachella passes still up for grabs on the website ... strikingly different from past years, where the event sold out in less than a day.