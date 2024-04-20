Lana Del Rey Surprises Coachella With Special Guest Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey has done it again at Coachella ... first surprising the crowd on weekend 1 with Billie Eilish and now with special guest Camila Cabello to kick off weekend 2.

Play video content Youtube/ @inlovewithCamila

That's right ... Lana belted out a second performance Friday night at the festival in Indio, California, but walked off stage during her set after singing her hit "Bartender."

Suddenly, Camila strolled onstage, launching into her new single “I Luv It,” and soon prompting a return from Lana on a balcony overlooking her fellow crooner.

Lana was mostly in a dancing mood during Camila's cameo, but she also chimed in with some verses. At one point, Del Rey came down to join Camila, gripping her by the waist as the two whirled around.

Check out the video ... it's a lot of fun with some cute commentary between Lana and Camila after they polish off the tune.

Play video content TMZ.com