Coachella Weekend 1 Arrests Down 20 Percent From 2023

It looks like people were better behaved at Coachella Weekend 1 this year ... because arrests were down significantly compared to last year, TMZ has learned.

Indio PD released their data from the festival's first installment ... and they say they only clocked 81 arrests in their system between Friday and Sunday -- which is pretty damn low compared to years past, especially 2023.

That's down 20% from the 102 arrests made last year. There was also a small smattering of citations issued -- just 47 -- and they're all handicap parking related ... down 43% from last year.

Still, there was some bad behavior at Coachella this past weekend. Per IPD ... 28 arrests were made regarding drug and alcohol intoxication, as well as an additional 28 arrests for possession of drugs for sale.

The cops say they made 18 arrests relating to fake IDs ... but there were only 3 arrests made for property crimes. Cops also want festival-goers to still keep an eye on their cell phones ... as it sounds like there were a lot went missing during the weekend.

As for the remaining 4 arrests ... those were dropped under an "Other" category, so who the hell knows what those could be.

While it's reassuring to hear how relatively well-behaved everyone was for Weekend 1 ... it does follow the trend from previous years. Remember, in 2022, weekend 2 saw significantly rowdier crowds ... with 36% more arrests taking place after weekend 1.

Perhaps the dip in crime has something to do with Coachella's ticket sales being down??? Fewer people may just translate into fewer overall incidents ... that logic tracks with us.