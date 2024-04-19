Paris Hilton Recreates Her Viral 2022 Coachella Security Chase Video

Play video content

Paris Hilton definitely has a sense of humor -- and she's also very aware of how she's talked about on the internet, 'cause she did a parody of herself at Coachella ... and it's hilarious.

The socialite went to the annual music festival this year, and she just posted some footage of herself frolicking around the Empire Polo Club grounds -- where Coachella is hosted. If this scene looks familiar ... that's because it 100% is, and Paris is in on the joke.

You see, a couple years back -- the last time PH was at Coachella -- a video of her went viral ... because it showed her security guard having to chase her around as galloped along.

People were cracking up over the fact the bodyguard had to run to keep up with her -- but also patted him on the back and gave him kudos ... 'cause it shows just how damn dedicated the guy is to his job.

Fast-forward to 2024 ... and Paris was once again prancing in the open Coachella field, only this time -- it was totally staged, with the same bodyguard once again giving chase.

Paris captioned her video ... "Different #Coachella, same #UnicornTrot." So yeah -- she's definitely poking fun at herself over the 2022 video ... and made a cute little parody about it.

Of course, Paris wasn't at Coachella last year ... which was a big deal. The reason was that she was 3 months into being a mother to her baby boy, Phoenix -- but now that the kiddo's a bit older, she's back in the desert to soak in the whimsical vibes.

It's a tradition for Paris, as she tries to go every year if she can ... and in 2024, it looks like she's keeping the pastime alive.