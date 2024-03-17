Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Paris Hilton's Ex, Chris Zylka, Dumped by Fiancee, Actress Hailee Lautenbach

Paris Hilton's Ex-BF Chris Zylka 2nd Engagement Goes Boom!!! Hailee Lautenbach Ends It

3/17/2024 12:50 AM PT
Paris Hilton's ex-boyfriend Chris Zylka is no longer engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach ... TMZ has learned.

Hailee tells TMZ ... "Ending the engagement was the best decision I've ever made in my life." And, if that response sounds familiar to anyone -- it was nearly identical to a statement Paris dropped to Cosmo UK after she and Chris called off their own engagement in 2018.

As for when the split occurred? Sources say Hailee and Chris ended things back in January ... shortly after the duo moved to L.A. together from Portland, OR.

We're told the exes are no longer living together, which is not a given these days -- yes, we're looking at you Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Their split comes almost a year and a half after Chris popped the question -- infamously without a ring -- before the Seattle marathon in 2022.

They struck up a romantic relationship after first meeting on the set for the movie "Model House" ... which awkwardly enough, is coming out on April 5. Something tells us you won't see them sitting side-by-side to promote it.

This is Chris' second attempt at heading to the altar. Remember, in January 2018, he proposed marriage to the Hilton heiress -- of course, that time he did have a ring ... a 20-carat sparkler to be exact.

The engagement was short-lived, however, as Chris and Paris called things off by November of that same year.

Paris went on to marry Carter Reum in 2021, and they've had 2 kids together.

Meanwhile, Chris is back on the market.

