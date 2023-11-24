Paris Hilton Announces Birth of Second Child, Daughter London

Paris Hilton had a solid reason to give thanks Thursday ... she announced a new addition to her fam.

Paris and hubby Carter Reum have a new little girl!

Based on pics of Paris over the last few months, it's pretty clear the baby was born via surrogate, just like their other child, Phoenix.

The baby's name -- London. We're guessing that's the name because Paris posted a pic of a pink getup with that name emblazoned on the garment.

London and Phoenix are contemporaries ... he was born less than a year ago.

Paris is already asking her son if he's ready to be a big brother. Hopefully, that doesn't mean she's angling to put him on the reality show!

Paris was all over social media, asking her niece and nephew, "You guys excited for your new cousin?" Caspian, her nephew, asked, "You have two babies?" She replied in the affirmative.