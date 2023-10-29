Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber in Costume for Star-Studded Halloween Party

10/29/2023 6:01 AM PT
Best Halloween Costumes Of 2023
Getty

Paris Hilton is in full Halloween mode, costuming it around Hollywood Friday and Saturday as both Katy Perry and Britney Spears.

Paris Hilton and katy perry
Getty

Paris, along with Kate Beckinsale, Demi Lovato and other stars hit up a fun party Saturday night in L.A. Paris copied Katy's look from a Vegas show a few months back with a red latex bodysuit and funny hat.

Paris Jackson
Getty

The day before, Paris was full-on Britney Spears at the Casamigos party.

As for Demi ... she took a page from early life, coming as Disney's Snow White.

Kate was a futuristic space woman ... which suits her just fine!

Jodie Turner-Smith
Getty

Tons of stars showed up ... Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Ashley Benson, Paris Jackson, Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah, Paul Wesley, Casey Affleck, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Getty/Instagram

Not real scary, but looks like it was a blast!

