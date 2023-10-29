Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber in Costume for Star-Studded Halloween Party

Paris, Demi, Justin Costumed Up for Halloween Bash!!!

Paris Hilton is in full Halloween mode, costuming it around Hollywood Friday and Saturday as both Katy Perry and Britney Spears.

Paris, along with Kate Beckinsale, Demi Lovato and other stars hit up a fun party Saturday night in L.A. Paris copied Katy's look from a Vegas show a few months back with a red latex bodysuit and funny hat.

The day before, Paris was full-on Britney Spears at the Casamigos party.

As for Demi ... she took a page from early life, coming as Disney's Snow White.

Kate was a futuristic space woman ... which suits her just fine!

Tons of stars showed up ... Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Ashley Benson, Paris Jackson, Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah, Paul Wesley, Casey Affleck, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss and Jodie Turner-Smith.