Kim Kardashian Gives Tour of Intricate Halloween Decorations at Home

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops at home this spooky season -- 'cause her crib looks like a straight-up haunted mansion that'd make Disney blush ... or haunted estate, more like.

Check out this elaborate house tour that KK posted on social media -- where she takes her fans/followers through pretty much the entire grounds of her Hidden Hills property ... which, BTW, is expansive at more than an acre of land and 4,200 square feet in living space.

When you consider how damn big this place is ... it makes the decorations she and her team laid out all the more impressive, because they're super elaborate and, dare we say, dope!

There's a lot to marvel at here ... be it the "cemetery" of plaster-molded hands, which are apparently made in the shapes of real people in her household -- including her kids, and even her chef. That, or the two massive skull-plated pillars standing outside her front door.

Even the interior is pimped out in Halloween-themed decor ... including candles, cobwebs and hooded dummies that line her looooong and wide hallway -- which itself is kinda freaky.

One last honorable mention in Kim's Halloween home makeover ... the haunted guest house.

Sounds like she/the kiddos are big fans of the holiday because there's no way any of this was cheap -- which just shows Mama Bear will spare no expense to make the fam happy.

'Memba this is the home Kim won in the divorce from Kanye ... and she's certainly making it her own. The only question we have -- how much are tickets to this ghoulish maze???