Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Built-In Nipple

Kim Kardashian and her SKIMS marketing team want to keep the AC blasting year-round ... providing women a new bra with a built-in nipple to keep things perky.

Kim just introduced her SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra with a super funny campaign video featuring the mogul herself modeling the bra.

In the video, she drops some perfect one-liners, including, "So no matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold," and "Some days are hard, but, these nipples are harder."

And in true Kim fashion ... she also posed for some super hot (or cold) looking photos.

BTW, there's also a charity element to the new launch, SKIMS will be donating 10% of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to 1% for the Planet ... a network of businesses and environmental orgs working to support people and the planet.

Now customers can break the ice and cut the glass all in one!!!