Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Bra with Built-In Nipple

Kim Kardashian SKIMS Bras Get Nippy ... With Built-In Nipple!!!

10/27/2023 9:05 AM PT
kim kardashian
@pierresnaps

Kim Kardashian and her SKIMS marketing team want to keep the AC blasting year-round ... providing women a new bra with a built-in nipple to keep things perky.

kim kardashian
@pierresnaps

Kim just introduced her SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra with a super funny campaign video featuring the mogul herself modeling the bra.

BRA BREAKTHROUGH
@dsachon

In the video, she drops some perfect one-liners, including, "So no matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold," and "Some days are hard, but, these nipples are harder."

kim kardashian SKIMS
@pierresnaps

And in true Kim fashion ... she also posed for some super hot (or cold) looking photos.

kim kardashian SKIMS
@pierresnaps

BTW, there's also a charity element to the new launch, SKIMS will be donating 10% of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to 1% for the Planet ... a network of businesses and environmental orgs working to support people and the planet.

Now customers can break the ice and cut the glass all in one!!!

CA$HING IN
TMZ.com

