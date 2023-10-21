Kim Kardashian Celebrates her 43rd Bday with Fam and Celeb Friends

Goes all Sexy Vamp In Red Dress ...

Kim Kardashian was the epitome of sex appeal for her 43rd birthday bash in L.A. Friday night, ringing in her big night with Hollywood's elite and her famous fam.

KK cut an amazing figure in her seductive fire-red dress with bikini laces and cool black sunglasses as she sauntered inside posh Funke restaurant in Bev Hills ... aka the hottest restaurant in town.

The Skims mogul made her grand entrance flanked by security and sis Khloe, who also looked incredible in her all-white form-fitting minidress.

The other Kardashians -- Kendall, Kylie and Kris -- didn't look too shabby either. Kendall squeezed into her tight, shiny leopard-skin gown, while Kylie and Kris wore shapely black getups.

Of course, the guest list was chock-full of bold-faced names ... such as Sofia Vergara, Lauren Sanchez, Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, Sarah Foster and Kimora Lee.

KK's childhood best friends also dropped by -- namely Allison Slater, Steph Shepherd, Tracy Romulus, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and Shelly Azoff, as well as Khloe's BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Everybody looked like a million bucks as they piled onto the eatery's stunning Parisian-inspired rooftop, which was rented out for Kim's private celebration.

To satisfy their taste buds, they all got to enjoy a menu fit for a queen. Check out some of the dinner options ... Branzino Alla Brace (Mediterranean Seabass), Gemelli (Ragu Bolognese), Melanzane Alla Parmigiana (Heirloom Eggplant), Pollo Al Mattone (Roasted Heritage Chicken) and Mezza Maniche Cacio E Pepe (Black Pepper & Pecorino Romano Pasta).

And to top it off, there were 2 desserts ... Torta Di Gianduja (Letterpress Chocolate Trufflebert farm Hazelnuts) and Galette Di Fruitta Di Bosco (Farmers Market Fruit Crema Di Mandorle).

As we said, the supper was fit for queen. By the way, kuddos to Khole and Kim's bestie Allison for hosting the memorable night.