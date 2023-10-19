Kim Kardashian Shows Up for Jury Duty in Gang Murder Case

Kim Kardashian has been in court this week -- not as a lawyer or litigant, but as a prospective juror in a gang murder case ... TMZ has learned.

Kim was at the Van Nuys Courthouse all week, as part of a jury panel in a case where 2 men have been charged with murdering another man in a gang-related crime.

Play video content TMZ.com

Our producer was in the courtroom during voir dire -- where prospective jurors were questioned by the prosecutor and defense lawyers.

Kim made herself part of the group ... eating snacks in the courthouse hallway during the breaks with other prospective jurors. She dressed fancier than the others Thursday, wearing leather pants, high boots and a sleeveless white blouse.

Late Thursday, the lawyers agreed on 12 jurors and 4 alternates ... before Kim was ever questioned, so she was dismissed and left the courthouse ... having concluded her jury service.

In true Kardashian form, there were cameras from her Hulu show in the parking lot as she jumped in her SUV and left the courthouse.

Our producer says, at least on Thursday, the other prospective jurors were not particularly starstruck ... they treated her like one of them.

During the court session, Kim's bodyguard was seated right next to her in the front row of the peanut gallery.

As you know, Kim's gunning to become a lawyer. She's passed the California "baby bar" and is studying to take the actual bar exam for real.