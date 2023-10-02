Kim Kardashian Poses In Gucci Bikini After Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Campaign

Kim Kardashian isn't about to let Kendall Jenner have all the fun in Gucci, posing in a bikini after KJ and Bad Bunny starred in the latest campaign for the fashion giant.

Kim posted a series of night-cam-esque photos Monday -- showing off a shiny Gucci bikini while lounging in bed.

KK's snaps come after Kendall and Bad Bunny's latest gig for the fashion line's latest campaign, Gucci Valigeria.

The couple rocked big smiles while showing off their Gucci luggage -- and the shoot marked the two going Instagram official ... an announcement that wasn't all that surprising.

The timing of Kim's post is interesting, and it's something folks have already been sounding off on in the comments of her post.

Don't forget, Kim got into it with her other sister, Kourtney, on "The Kardashians" ... about how Kim's collab with Dolce & Gabbana had similarities to Kourtney's wedding with Travis Barker.

That disagreement ended up with a serious fight over the phone at the start of the show's latest season, with Kourtney saying she hates Kim and thinks she's a "f***ing witch."

