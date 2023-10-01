Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Go Instagram Official With Gucci Campaign Photos

And We're in Business Together!!!

Ok, Now We're Insta Official ...

Well, we knew they were a thing, but Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny wanted more, so they just made their relationship Instagram Official.

KJ and BB are the faces of Gucci's new campaign -- Gucci Valigeria, and they both posted the pics on Insta, and those pics say it all.

One photo shows Bad Bunny enveloping Kendall in his arms and lifting her up onto a stack of Gucci luggage.

The theme of the campaign "explores the intimacy of traveling together."

It's interesting ... not only are they in a romantic relationship, now they're in a business relationship as well. Why do we think Kris Jenner is behind this?

Their relationship has been hot and heavy for months. We first saw them on a double date back in February with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Kendall was front and center when Bad Bunny headlined Coachella.

Play video content 2/19/23 BACKGRID

And TMZ got the photos of the 2 riding the same horse, which put to rest any doubts about their relationship.

